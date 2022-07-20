Uniper bail-out could be discussed with German chancellor on Friday -Handelsblatt
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-07-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 10:45 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Details of a Uniper bail-out could be discussed at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, daily Handelsblatt said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the negotiations.
A rescue package for Uniper must be agreed upon by July 25, when the German utility could face more serious funding issues as a result of reduced gas supplies from Russia, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Olaf Scholz
- Russia
- Handelsblatt
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany to prioritize private households in case of gas emergency
German firefighter helps out on frontline in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Germany considers aid for struggling energy firms
Germany prepares to take possible Uniper stake -Handelsblatt
Tennis-Maria beats fellow German Niemeier for semi-final spot