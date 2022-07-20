IMF hopes to complete Sri Lanka aid talks 'as quickly as possible' - Nikkei
Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 14:47 IST
The International Monetary Fund hopes to complete rescue talks with Sri Lanka "as quickly as possible," Nikkei Asia reported https://s.nikkei.com/3RMAjlF on Wednesday, quoting IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
Speaking with Nikkei Asia in Tokyo, Georgieva said the fund was "very deeply concerned about the well-being of the people in Sri Lanka," which has been gripped by severe shortages of fuel, food, and other essentials after its foreign reserves dried up.
