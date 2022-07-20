Left Menu

Acting U.S. FAA chief says air carrier performance improving

The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday that U.S. airlines' travel performance was improving after delays and cancellations have snarled traffic and prompted anger from lawmakers and passengers. "We are keeping our eye on things. We’ve seen good improvements,” Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen told Reuters and another news outlet on the sidelines of the Farnborough Airshow.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-07-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 16:34 IST
Federal Aviation Administration Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

"We are keeping our eye on things. We've seen good improvements," Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen told Reuters and another news outlet on the sidelines of the Farnborough Airshow. "We can see overall delays are down… The airlines are working to right-size their network."

