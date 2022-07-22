Left Menu

Medical device maker Hanger to be taken private in $1.25 billion deal

Medical devices maker Hanger Inc said on Thursday it has agreed to be taken private by healthcare investment firm Patient Square Capital in a deal worth about $1.25 billion, sending its shares up more than 20%. Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by Hanger's Board of Directors, the prosthetic care provider's stockholders will receive $18.75 per share in cash, representing a 27% premium to stock's closing price on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2022 02:22 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 02:22 IST
Medical device maker Hanger to be taken private in $1.25 billion deal

Medical devices maker Hanger Inc said on Thursday it has agreed to be taken private by healthcare investment firm Patient Square Capital in a deal worth about $1.25 billion, sending its shares up more than 20%.

Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by Hanger's Board of Directors, the prosthetic care provider's stockholders will receive $18.75 per share in cash, representing a 27% premium to stock's closing price on Thursday. Hanger shares moved up 23.5% to $18.22 post the bell, following news of the take-private deal.

The healthcare sector has outperformed in recent recessionary periods, making them an attractive target for investors looking for assets that can weather a potential downturn, as recession worries grow amid aggressive monetary policy tightening from the Federal Reserve. Hanger, headquartered in Austin, Texas, provides products and services that assist in enhancing or restoring the physical capabilities of patients with disabilities or injuries.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022 and Vinit Asar, the current Chief Executive Officer of Hanger, will continue to lead the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
B2B Digital Marketing Techniques That Work

B2B Digital Marketing Techniques That Work

 Global
3
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biden administration to rejig HHS to boost pandemic response - The Washington Post; WHO reports 14,000 cases of monkeypox globally, five deaths in Africa and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration to rejig HHS to boost pandemic res...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022