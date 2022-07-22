Left Menu

Varun Gandhi questions Centre's move to scrap train fare concession to elderly

He also said the railways has forgone Rs 4,794 crore as revenue due to concessions in passenger fares to senior citizen passengers during 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20 for both reserved and unreserved categories.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 13:50 IST
Varun Gandhi questions Centre's move to scrap train fare concession to elderly
BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Friday questioned the government's decision to scrap the concession given to senior citizens in train tickets and asked why this relief to the elderly is seen as a ''burden'' when MPs continue to get subsidies on train fares.

Ending the concession for the elderly is unfortunate, he said and asked the government to reconsider the decision. It is insensitive to desert our people at this stage of their lives, he said.

The Railway ministry recently informed Parliament that the cost of granting concessions to passengers ''weighs heavily'' on the national transporter, ruling out the restoration of the facility for all categories.

Female senior citizen travelers were eligible for a 50 percent concession, while male and transgenders availed of a 40 percent discount in all classes. The minimum age limit for a woman to avail of the concession was 58, while it was 60 for a man. In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently said the Indian Railways is already bearing more than 50 percent of the cost of travel, on an average, for all passengers, including senior citizens, on account of lower fare structure for passenger services. He also said the railways has forgone Rs 4,794 crore as revenue due to concessions in passenger fares to senior citizen passengers during 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20 for both reserved and unreserved categories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022