L&L Partners has consolidated its corporate and litigation practice into a single firm structure, according to a statement.

L&L Partners, which has its offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, earlier operated through two separate firms for its corporate and litigation practice verticals.

''L&L Partners ...makes a strategic move of consolidating its various practice areas into a single firm structure. The new structure enhances the firm's capabilities by bringing in greater synergies and unified governance under a new Executive Committee,'' the law firm's Founder and Managing Partner Rajiv Luthra said in a statement.

The statement further informed that the personal expectations of some of the erstwhile litigation partners could not be accommodated under the new structure and consequently, some members of the litigation firm ''moved on to explore other opportunities''.

The litigation practice remains robust with twenty litigation partners and is rapidly expanding and the firm has received overwhelming client support, Luthra added. *** K C Mahindra Education Trust awards scholarships worth Rs 3.15 crore to 60 students * The K C Mahindra Education Trust (KCMET) has awarded scholarships worth Rs 3.15 crore to 60 meritorious students as part of the K C Mahindra scholarship for post graduate studies abroad.

Of these, three students received Rs 10 lakh each, while 57 students received Rs 5 lakh each, the trust said in a statement on Friday.

The trust said it received 1,982 applications this year. Of these, 98 applicants were shortlisted to attend virtual interviews with a panel for over two days.

KCMET was set up by late K C Mahindra in 1953. The K C Mahindra Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies Abroad was the first scholarship to be set up by the trust.

