Best Agrolife Subsidiary, receives "A" Credit Rating from CARE

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): A wholly owned subsidiary of Best Agrolife Ltd. received "A- Long-term Rating from India's top credit rating agency, CareEdge Ratings (CARE Ratings Ltd.). Best Crop Science India Pvt. Ltd. (BCSPL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Best Agrolife Ltd. and it received a credit rating of A- by CareEdge on 21st July 2022.

BCSPL is a major manufacturer of Technical and Formulation Grade herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides. The company has an installed capacity of 15,000 tons per year and its manufacturing unit is located in Gajraula, Uttar Pradesh. It is also equipped with NABL-accredited state-of-the-art labs to ensure quality control and quality analysis at each stage of material receiving and manufacturing processes. The company was incorporated in August 2015. Says Vimal Alawadhi, Managing Director, Best Agrolife Ltd., "Strong parentage of Best Agrolife Ltd. along with its established track record of integrated operations, experienced management, diversified product portfolio, wide distribution network, the healthy operational performance marked by consistent growth in scale of operations, and improved profitability margins has helped the company in taking the commendable leap in the credit ratings."

It is important to note that BAL had already received A- credit rating in November 2021. The company is listed among the top 15 agrochemical companies in India. It is a research-based organization serving the farmer community across the globe by offering world-class and cost-effective agrochemical formulations. It has in-house NABL accredited labs, separate R&D synthesis & formulations, 3 world-class state-of-the-art manufacturing units, and over 600 happy employees. BAL is now creating waves in the agricultural world with its new products Ronfen, Warden, Axeman, Reveal, and Tombo.

BAL offers more than 70 formulations of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and PGRs and retains an unrivalled portfolio of 360+ formulations and more than 80 technical manufacturing licenses. It has a strong distribution network comprising of more than 3600 dealers and distributors along with 1500+ retail points across the country. The company at present is seeking new growth avenues. It has started its business operations in the southern region of India and has launched five new products in Vijayawada for horticulture, chilli, rice and coconut farmers.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)