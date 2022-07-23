Left Menu

6 kanwariyas killed in road accident in UP's Hathras

Six kanwariyas were killed and one got injured after being hit by a speeding truck early Saturday morning in Sadabad town here, police said.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences on the incident and directed district authorities to ensure complete medical treatment of the injured.Additional Director General of Police, Agra Zone, Rajeev Krishna said, The kanwariyas were returning from Haridwar and were headed to Gwalior when they were hit by a speeding truck at around 2.15 am. Seven Kanwariyas were hit by the truck.

PTI | Hathras | Updated: 23-07-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 11:02 IST
6 kanwariyas killed in road accident in UP's Hathras
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six kanwariyas were killed and one got injured after being hit by a speeding truck early Saturday morning in Sadabad town here, police said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences on the incident and directed district authorities to ensure complete medical treatment of the injured.

Additional Director General of Police, Agra Zone, Rajeev Krishna said, ''The kanwariyas were returning from Haridwar and were headed to Gwalior when they were hit by a speeding truck at around 2.15 am.'' Seven Kanwariyas were hit by the truck. Five of them died on the spot while another succumbed at a hospital where he was taken, police said. One of them is still undergoing treatment, they said.

The accident occurred near Badar crossing under Sadabad Police station limits.

The deceased were identified as Jabar Singh, 28, Ranveer, 30, Manoj Pal, 30, Ramesh Pal, 30, Naresh Pal, 32, and Vikas, 25. Police have informed the relatives of the deceased about the incident and initiated a probe into the matter.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem and police are looking for the driver of the truck.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
3
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
4
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022