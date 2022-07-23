Left Menu

Thirteen Russian missiles hit central Ukraine region, local governor says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-07-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 11:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Thirteen Russian missiles hit a military airfield and railway infrastructure in Ukraine's central Kirohovrad region on Saturday, killing and wounding a number of people, the local governor said.

Governor Andriy Raikovych wrote on Telegram that rescue teams were working at the impact sites, and that one small district of the regional capital, Kropyvnytskyi, had been left without electricity by the strikes.

