Left Menu

Sun Pharma, Glenmark recall products in US due to manufacturing issues

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 14:40 IST
Sun Pharma, Glenmark recall products in US due to manufacturing issues
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Leading drug makers Sun Pharma and Glenmark are recalling products in the US, the world's largest market for medicines, due to lapses in the manufacturing process.

As per the latest enforcement report by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), a US-based unit of Sun Pharma is recalling 50,680 vials of Testosterone Cypionate Injection, used to treat low testosterone in adult males, in the American market.

According to the US health regulator, the Mumbai-based drug major is recalling the affected lot due to ''water leakage'' leading to deviation from current good manufacturing practices (cGMP).

The company is also recalling 27 vials of the same medication due to cGMP deviations, USFDA said.

''Manufacturing deviations were reported due to an abnormal appearance on parts of machinery,'' it added. The affected lot was produced at Sun Pharma's Halol (Gujarat) based manufacturing plant.

New Jersey-based Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, a unit of the company, initiated the Class II nationwide (US) recall of the affected lots last month.

As per the USFDA, a class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

Mumbai-headquartered Glenmark, on the other hand, is recalling 98,307 packs of Mometasone Furoate Topical Solution, a medication used to treat skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, allergies, and rash.

New Jersey-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc is recalling the lot, which rolled out from the company's Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) plant, due to ''Defective Container'', the USFDA stated.

The company initiated the nationwide recall, which the US health regulator classified as Class III, on June 16.

A Class III recall is initiated in a ''situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.'' The US generic drug market was estimated to be around USD 115.2 billion in 2019.

It is by far the largest market for pharmaceutical products in the world.

In the last financial year, India's pharma exports stood at around USD 24.62 billion with the US, the UK, South Africa, Russia, and Nigeria emerging as the top five destinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022