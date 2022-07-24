Left Menu

Maha: 22 people injured after ST bus topples in Solapur

At least 22 people were injured when a state transport ST bus toppled in Maharashtras Solapur district on Sunday, police said.The accident took place near Akkalkot around 10.30 am, when the bus was going towards Gangapur from Solapur, an official said.

Updated: 24-07-2022 15:09 IST
Maha: 22 people injured after ST bus topples in Solapur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least 22 people were injured when a state transport (ST) bus toppled in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near Akkalkot around 10.30 am, when the bus was going towards Gangapur from Solapur, an official said. The bus driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a bend, causing it to topple over, he said. As many as 22 passengers sustained injuries and were admitted to a state-run hospital in Akkalkot, the official said.

A case of accident has been registered by the Solapur rural police, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

