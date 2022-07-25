Savita Kanswal becomes the first woman in India to successfully climb Mt. Everest and Mt. Makalu in just 16 days

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], July 25 (ANI/PNN): Savita Kanswal, a 26 years old girl from Lonthru Village, Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand), has become the first woman in India who has successfully climbed Mt. Everest and Mt. Makalu in just 16 days. Her passion started in class 11, where she got a chance for 10-day Adventure Foundation Course. It was the course where her love of mountains began. She started her mountaineering course in 2013 at NIM (Nehru Mountaineering Institute), Uttarkashi.

"Though it was an introductory course, my interest and passion for the mountains started here. I wanted to take my mountaineering skills to the next level, but my financial condition was blocking it. To pursue further courses, I started working in a private company to collect some money and proceed toward achieving my dream of climbing Mt. Everest," tells Savita. In 2016, she left her job and started working towards her goals by completing professional mountaineering courses. Currently, she is working as a guest trainer in NIM.

Everest: the goal of life With hard work, dedication, and passion, she climbed Mt. Everest (8848 m) on May 12, 2022. On the 16th day, she climbed Mt. Makalu (8485 m) on May 28, 2022. Even she climbed Mt. Lhotse becoming the first woman from Uttarakhand and second from India to climb successfully.

However, it was planned for 2021 as a part of the Everest Massif collaboratively sponsored by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs. To date, she has completed 12 expeditions and working to achieve more. "I want to climb all the world's peaks above 8000 m, especially the seven continents' highest peaks," she added. "I am now planning to climb Mt. Cho Oyu (8188 m), Mt Dhaulagiri (8167 m), and Mt Manaslu (8163 m) in September 2022."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)