Nehru Statue Vandalised in Assam: A Prelude to Political Tensions?
A statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was vandalized in Assam's Cachar district. Police detained one person and seized an excavator seen on CCTV footage. Congress leaders label it a deliberate act to stir tension before elections. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend more culprits.
A statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was vandalized in the Cachar district of Assam, officials reported on Wednesday.
The incident occurred overnight between Monday and Tuesday at Pailapool market in the Lakhipur police station area. Authorities have apprehended one suspect and confiscated an excavator believed to be used in the act.
Although no eyewitnesses have been found, CCTV footage shows unidentified individuals demolishing the statue using the machinery. Lakhipur police officer-in-charge Sankar Dayal confirmed the registration of an FIR. Congress representatives, such as Silchar president Sajal Acherjee, suggest the vandalism aims to incite unrest ahead of upcoming state elections, projected for March-April.
