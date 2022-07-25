Left Menu

Maha: Small trainer aircraft crashes in Pune, pilot injured

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 13:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A single-seater trainer aircraft crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday and its woman pilot suffered injuries, a police official said.

The incident took place at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil around 11.30 am, he said.

The aircraft, belonging to a private aviation school, had take off from Baramati airport in Pune, he said.

The pilot, Bhavna Rathod, received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, the official said. The aircraft was damaged, he added.

