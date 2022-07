Maha: Small trainer aircraft crashes in Pune, pilot injured

A single-seater trainer aircraft crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday and its woman pilot suffered injuries, a police official said.

The incident took place at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil around 11.30 am, he said.

The aircraft, belonging to a private aviation school, had take off from Baramati airport in Pune, he said.

The pilot, Bhavna Rathod, received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, the official said. The aircraft was damaged, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)