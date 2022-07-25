Left Menu

Maha: Pillion rider falls as motorcycle hits pothole, gets run over by dumper

A 46-year-old man riding pillion on a motorcycle died after the vehicle hit a pothole and he was run over by a dumper on Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Monday.The accident occurred at Rajnoli Naka in Bhiwandi on Saturday, when the victim Brijeshkumar Jaiswar was travelling towards Thane city, senior inspector Ganpat Pingle of Kongaon police station said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-07-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 16:46 IST
Maha: Pillion rider falls as motorcycle hits pothole, gets run over by dumper
  • Country:
  • India

A 46-year-old man riding pillion on a motorcycle died after the vehicle hit a pothole and he was run over by a dumper on Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred at Rajnoli Naka in Bhiwandi on Saturday, when the victim Brijeshkumar Jaiswar was travelling towards Thane city, senior inspector Ganpat Pingle of Kongaon police station said. The motorcycle hit a pothole, causing the riders to fall. When the victim fell, a dumper coming from behind crushed him to death, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the driver of the dumper, the official said.

The police got in touch with the safety manager of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) Satyajit Dange, and ensured that pits and potholes on the road are filled, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022