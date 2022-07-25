Left Menu

IIFL Wealth & Asset Management profit rises 35 pc to Rs 160 crore in April-June

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 21:01 IST
IIFL Wealth & Asset Management profit rises 35 pc to Rs 160 crore in April-June
  • Country:
  • India

IIFL Wealth & Asset Management on Monday reported a 35 per cent growth in its profit after tax at Rs 160 crore for three months ended June 2022.

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT (Profit After Tax) of Rs 119 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, IIFL Wealth & Asset Management said in a statement.

The company's total revenue rose 21 per cent to Rs 369 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 from Rs 304 crore in the same period a year ago.

''A strong focus on process-based investment plans for our clients and investment strategies, as well as a strong recurring revenue base, has put us in a strong position for growth, along with an opportunity to improve our market share,'' the company's MD and CEO Karan Bhagat said.

''We continue to be cautious over the next couple of quarters given the global uncertainties while remaining alert to take advantage of dislocations both in the market and the overall industry,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022