Local train derails in Mumbai, none hurt; Harbour Line services affected

A local train derailed when it moved in the reverse direction at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, affection suburban services on the Harbour Line, an official said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place on platform no. 1 of the CSMT around 9.40 am, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

He said train services will remain affected for the next few hours on the Harbour Line, which connects south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and Panvel in the adjoining Raigad district.

The local trains are considered the lifeline of Mumbai. Nearly 40 lakh commuters travel daily on the Central Railway routes, including 10 lakh on the Harbour Line.

Sutar said the Panvel-bound train was given a green signal, but it moved in the opposite direction.

''The CSMT-Panvel (PL-61) local was ready to leave platform number one, but it went in the reverse direction and touched the dead-end of the same platform,'' he said.

This resulted in the derailment of one trolley of the fourth coach from the rear-end, he said. Efforts are on to re-rail the coach and it is likely to take about an hour, railway officials said.

The Harbour Line services usually operate from platforms nos. 1 and 2 at the CSMT.

But, the Harbour Line local trains are now being operated only from platform no. 2. Hence, suburban services on the corridor will remain affected until the detailed train is removed and the track declared safe, Sutar said.

Some of the suburban services are likely to remain cancelled due to the unavailability of the platform. Also, some trains will be short-terminated at Wadala station and operated from there, he said. ''Suburban services on the Main Line are running as per schedule,'' the official said.

The Main Line connects CSMT in south Mumbai to neighbouring Thane city, Kalyan, Kasara and Khopoli.

