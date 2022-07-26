Karma Capital Appoints Rajnish Girdhar as CEO to Lead Next Stage of Growth

Rajnish Girdhar Brings Proven Multi-Country Company- Building and Global Go-to-Market Experience Within Asset Management and Banks Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Karma Capital, a leading equity-led portfolio management firm with a track record of over 16 years, has announced the appointment of its 1st non-founder CEO, Rajnish Girdhar. Rajnish previously served as the Executive Vice President – India, Offshore Products at Invesco and was responsible for business development activities pertaining to the India Investment capabilities for offshore sales channels and investors.

Rajnish will leverage his rich experience of over 25 years to guide Karma Capital through its next growth phase, while RushabhSheth and Nikhil Desai, the Co-Founders and Co – CIOs will continue to manage the functions of investment at Karma Capital.

Commenting on his appointment, Rajnish Girdhar, CEO, Karma Capital, said: “Over the last 16 years, the Karma Capital founders have built a successful asset management firm that specialises in catering to institutions, family offices and UHNI’s interested in investing in Indian equities with a long-term orientation. We believe that the interest in Indian equities will continue to grow exponentially, and I look forward to scaling up this firm further by catering to the needs of our existing and new investors, without diluting the core investment philosophy of Karma Capital.” RushabhSheth, Co-Founder and Co-CIO, Karma Capital, said: “As we continue to expand our firm, I look forward to focusing on managing capital with the same rigour and intellectual integrity we have since we started Karma Capital in 2005. As the market expands and regulatory needs evolve, Karma Capital will benefit from Rajnish’s expertise in building teams and companies in complex business environments, globally.” Nikhil P. Desai, Co-Founder and Co-CIO at Karma Capital, said: “Rajnish’s skill sets, and track record of scaling companies is exactly what is needed to advance Karma Capital through its next stage of growth. Rushabh and I are extremely proud of the investment capabilities, processes, and the team that we have built at Karma Capital over multiple market cycles. Today, I am confident that Rajnish will help us cater to a larger number of investors.” About Karma Capital Founded in 2005, Karma Capital is a boutique portfolio management firm that provides like-minded investors and their advisors an actively managed access to listed Indian equities with an aim to deliver superior longer-term returns. Karma Capital is responsible for managing assets of INR 4,586 Crores (USD 617 Million) for institutional and individual investors spread across India, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East (as on 31st December 2021). Since its inception, Karma Capital has built credibility among its investors through its consistent investment philosophy, backed by an experienced research team that runs a disciplined, bottom-up, fundamental, and first-hand research process.

Rajnish Girdhar, CEO, Karma Capital

