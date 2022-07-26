Left Menu

Britain adds 42 new designations to Russia sanctions

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-07-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 15:55 IST
Britain said on Tuesday it had added 42 new designations under its Russian sanctions regime in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions, which included travel bans and asset freezes, were imposed on several governors of Russian regions.

