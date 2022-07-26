Britain adds 42 new designations to Russia sanctions
Reuters | London | Updated: 26-07-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 15:55 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain said on Tuesday it had added 42 new designations under its Russian sanctions regime in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The sanctions, which included travel bans and asset freezes, were imposed on several governors of Russian regions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine hit by widespread Russian shelling, apartment toll rises to 18
Lithuania widens curbs on Kaliningrad trade despite Russian warning
Death toll from Russian rocket attack on apartment block rises to 18 -Ukraine
FOREX-Euro flirts with parity as Russian gas link enters planned shutdown
Russian shelling kills three, wounds 22 in Kharkiv -Ukraine