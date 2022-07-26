Newsprint import dipped to 6.48 lakh kg in 2020-21 from 13.84 lakh kg in 2017-18: Thakur

Import of newsprint dipped by 50 percent during COVID-19 years when compared to 2018-19, according to data shared by the government in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the newspaper industry had imported 13,84,056 kg of newsprint in 2017-18, which declined to 6,48,620 kg in 2020-21, a drop of nearly 46 percent.

The import of newsprint further declined to 5,97,766 kg in 2021-22, Thakur said in response to a question by YSR Congress Party member Margani Bharat.

The world was in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic in the years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

According to the data given by the government, the newspaper industry imported 12,96,300 kg of newsprint in 2018-19 and marginally increased to 12,96,354 kg in 2019-20.

Thakur said earlier, that the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) rate of 10 percent was imposed on newsprint, which was subsequently reduced from to 5 percent with effect from February 2, 2020.

The minister said representations were received from the newspaper industry for reduction/exemption from customs duties on newsprint which was examined by the Ministry of Finance.

In reply to a separate question, Thakur said revenue receipts by the ministry are by way of fees paid by television channels, DTH operators, and private FM channels, which have witnessed a slowdown in the last two years due to Covid and other factors.

