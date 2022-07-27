Left Menu

Ryanair's Spanish cabin crew union calls for strikes until January

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-07-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 13:18 IST
Representative image
Ryanair's Spanish cabin crew union USO called on its members to strike every week between August 8 and January 7 from Monday to Thursday to press demands for higher pay and better working conditions, a union spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spanish cabin crew working for the airline walked out for several days in July, mainly on weekends, causing disruption at many Spanish airports.

Spokespeople for Ryanair in Spain were not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

