Air India issues tender to sell three B777-200LR aircraft

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 22:27 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
Tata Group-owned Air India on Wednesday issued a tender to sell its three B777-200LR wide-bodied aircraft, which were manufactured in 2009.

The Tata Group, which took charge of Air India on January 27, is currently in talks with Airbus and Boeing to place a sizeable aircraft order.

The tender said that the bids for three wide-bodied aircraft, which are powered by GE90-110 engines, will have to be submitted by August 16.

Wide-bodied aircraft have bigger fuel tanks that allows them to travel on long-haul international routes like between India and the US.

According to its website, Air India currently has a feet of 128 aircraft, including the aforementioned three B777-200LR planes.

The home ministry has given security clearance to Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson, paving the way for him to take charge of the airline.

The appointment of Wilson as the chief executive officer and managing director of Air India was announced by the Tata Group on May 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

