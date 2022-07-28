Facebook-parent Meta forecasts revenue below estimates
Meta Platforms Inc on Wednesday forecast current quarter revenue below estimates after the Facebook-parent recorded its first ever quarterly drop in revenue, amid a general weakness in the digital ad market.
The company said it expects third-quarter revenue of between $26 billion and $28.5 billion. Analysts are expecting $30.52 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
For the second quarter ended June 30, Meta said total revenue, the bulk of which comes from ads, fell to $28.82 billion from $29.08 billion a year earlier.
