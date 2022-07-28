Nestle India Q2 net falls 4.3 pc to Rs 515.34 cr, net sales up 15.7 pc to Rs 4,006.86 cr

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 4.31 percent in its net profit at Rs 515.34 crore for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2022.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 538.58 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing.

However, Nestle India's net sales were up 15.72 percent to Rs 4,006.86 crore during the period under review, as against Rs 3,462.35 crore a year ago, the company said.

Its total expenses in the April-June quarter were at Rs 3,355.59 crore, up 20.89 percent, as against Rs 2,775.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Nestle India's domestic sales were up 16.44 percent to Rs 3,848.44 crore, as against Rs 3,304.97 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021.

Its exports were marginally up 0.66 percent to Rs 158.42 crore, as against Rs 157.38 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Shares of Nestle India were trading at Rs 18,762.95 apiece on BSE, up 1.18 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)