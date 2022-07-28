Left Menu

Upbeat earnings, Fed comments lift European shares to 7-week high

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%. Investors this year have been beset with worries that aggressive central bank attempts at controlling surging inflation could tip economies into recession. In one of the busiest earnings day for Europe, Milan's main stock index jumped 1.0% as carmaker Stellantis climbed 3.7%, while chipmaker STMicroelectronics rose 2.7% on raising its revenue forecast.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 13:04 IST
Upbeat earnings, Fed comments lift European shares to 7-week high
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares hit a seven-week high on Thursday as some concerns were eased about the pace of rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve going forward, while a clutch of strong results including a quarterly profit for Shell, bolstered buying.

The Fed hiked the main interest rate by 75 basis points as expected, and reiterated inflation control as priority, but dropped guidance on the size of the next rate rise and noted that "at some point" it would be appropriate to slow down. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%. Investors this year have been beset with worries that aggressive central bank attempts at controlling surging inflation could tip economies into recession.

In one of the busiest earnings day for Europe, Milan's main stock index jumped 1.0% as carmaker Stellantis climbed 3.7%, while chipmaker STMicroelectronics rose 2.7% on raising its revenue forecast. The biggest boost to the broader STOXX 600 came from Schneider Electric, which rose 4.6% on an upbeat outlook, while oil major Shell gained 0.9% rise after reporting a quarterly profit that smashed its previous record.

Spain's IBEX meanwhile, slipped as euro zone's second-biggest lender Santander fell on missing profit estimates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022