SAAGA SmartKids, a new learning Edtech App for children in the K to 12 segments

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI/SRV): SAAGA SmartKids introduces its unique and affordable learning app in the K to 12 segments. Being an advanced learning tool, SAAGA SmartKids helps and guides children in learning and understanding difficult concepts in an easy and fun-filled manner. Founder of SAAGA SmartKids, Dr Anuragg Emani said, "We wanted to take the benefits of the EdTech platform to help students study post-school hours through the support of visualization. We have understood that EdTech and Schools need to go hand-in-hand and not run a parallel system of education like what the current EdTech unicorn companies are doing."

Emphasizing their vision and mission Dr Anuragg added, "We hope even though we are a proprietary concern, we are given the opportunity to ensure that the best possible education is given to the last possible child. We do not wish to sell education but deliver it. I am a doctor by profession but have been an entrepreneur over the last 24 years in multiple businesses. I have forayed into Edtech Sector with the mere intention to give back to society by making Edtech affordable to all." The smart learning app contains 3D and 4D animated and anchor-based modules supporting children to boost their curiosity and enhance their engagement in studies. The 3D and 4D modules help in developing students' interests, increasing their concentration level, and clearing their concepts. Kids love watching television and they retain or grasp movie content very easily because it is in an audio-visual format. Keeping the same in mind, SAAGA SmartKids have ensured that the study material in their subjects is made interesting and given to students by harnessing the power of visualization. The app also offers the bilingual feature whereby the preferred language can be selected while watching the study videos. This feature will not only help in improving the child's concepts but help them in developing a basic understanding and fluency in English.

SAAGA SmartKids offers CBSE, State Board and ICSE Syllabus. It also has quizzes with a time limit and review options along with exams with all India rank features. More than one lakh questions are provided for children's practice. After understanding the concept, children can practice as many questions as they want. With the help of the artificial intelligence system, students can get suggestions that would help in further improvement. It is often seen that a child is interested more in playing games. So, the SAAGA SmartKids app is designed in such a way that along with studying, a child can play 10,000+ games and also have a great learning experience while playing these games. The smart learning app also provides a Complete Usage Report Tracking feature. This feature is very much effective for parents as they can keep a check on how much their ward has studied. Students often demand previous year's question papers as a source of reference for future studies. SAAGA SmartKids app provides students with the previous year's question paper of Olympiads with the help of which they can prepare themselves for competitive exams like IMO, ISO, NSO, etc. by practicing the questions. The CBSE exclusively certified and approved Edtech app provides a special learning zone for dyslexic students as well. Moreover, the SmartKids app contains fully solved NCERT questions. Gone are the days when students have to hunt for solutions by purchasing books. SAAGA SmartKids is the one-stop solution for all NCERT questions.

Education is not a luxury and SAAGA SmartKids wants to ensure that Edtech does not remain a luxury either by making it easily accessible and affordable. During the pandemic situation, the delivery of education to children faced several loopholes. Keeping this in mind, SAAGA SmartKids functions both Online and Offline so that the distractions and difficulties faced by students in the online mode can be eliminated. SAAGA SmartKids will do a great deal for students who struggle to cope with what is being taught at schools and are forced to take up tuition in order to clear out their basics. The vision of SAAGA is to take education to the grass root level at a nominal cost, in turn, ensuring that education is affordable and available for all.

