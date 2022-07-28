HPX begins power trading in Day Ahead Market, Green Day Ahead Market, Real Time Market

Hindustan Power Exchange (HPX) on Thursday announced that it has begun trading of electricity in three new segments, including Day Ahead Market, Green Day Ahead Market and Real Time Market.

Hindustan Power Exchange (HPX), promoted by PTC India, Bombay Stock Exchange and ICICI Bank, launched Day Ahead Market (DAM), Green Day Ahead Market (G-DAM) and Real Time Market (RTM), a statement said.

Now the HPX will enhance its portfolio to six segments. The HPX was launched with contingency market segments (intra day & day ahead contingency) on July 6, 2022.

Day Ahead Market (DAM) is a delivery-based contract that offers spot transaction of electricity to market participants, which helps them to manage power procurement portfolio on day-ahead basis and sets a benchmark reference price for the market.

Under Real Time Market (RTM), the HPX will help its customers meet their electricity requirement on real time basis.

Green Day Ahead Market (G-DAM) will help the sellers and buyers to submit sale or purchase bids for renewable energy each day. The electricity would be delivered the following day.

Currently, more than 175 members are already registered on HPX.

Akhilesh Awasthy, COO, HPX, said in the statement, ''The three new segments will help us in providing complete bouquet of services to the market participants.'' The cumulative traded volume at the exchange stands at about 200 MUs (million units) since the commencement, achieving an average market share of about 25 per cent in the contingency market, it stated.

