KOLKATA WEEKLY TEA REPORT

A mixed trend in demand for different categories of teas was marked during recent sale-30 which was held on 26th and 27 the July 2022, a Kolkata Tea Traders Association official said today.

According to official data of CTTA, the total offerings amounted to 1,61,441 packages comprising 74,302 packages of CTC, 55,845 packages of Orthodox, 4,298 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 26,996 packages of Dust teas.

CTC leaf met with strong demand and 17,42,935 kg of different categories was sold at an average price of Rs 246.39 per kg. Around 50.25 per cent of total quantity was sold above Rs 250 per kg. Liquoring Assams was irregular around last. Medium sorts followed similar trend. Hindustan Unilever was active and TCPL remained selective. Good support from western India was marked. Other internal operaters also saw good enquiry. Exporters were interested on some bolder brokens and fannings.

There was a good demand for this week's Orthodox offerings and 12,93,170 kg of different leaf was sold at an average price of Rs 348.84 per kg. Around 80.97 per cent of total quantity was consumed at higher price level. Well made whole leaf was sold at firm rates while brokens was irregular around last. Remainder tended lower following quality. Leafy fanning and cleaner secondaries sold at firm rates. Browner, stalkier secondaries and smaller fannings were irregular and at times tended lower. Middle East and CIS were active. But Hindustan Unilever operated selectively.

Darjeeling leaf registered fair demand during this week. Total demand was 4,298 kg and average price was marked at Rs 440.35 per kg. About 39.88 per cent of total quantity was demanded at over Rs 500 per kg. Whole leaf grade maintained quality around last levels. Brokens and fannings followed similar trend with some outlots being witnessed. Fair support from internals and active role from exporters also witnessed.

In case of Dust offerings, the demand was also good and 7,62,918 kg of different quality was sold at an averege price of Rs 261.07 per kg. More than 56.47 per cent of leaf was sold at higher price level. Liquoring Assams was irregular around last and browner sorts tended easier with some withdrawals. Hindustan Unilever and TCPL saw good support. Other internals also operated.

