Bajaj Finserv shares jump over 10 pc after June qtr earnings; mcap climbs Rs 21,681 cr

Shares of Bajaj Finserv on Thursday zoomed over 10 percent after the company reported a 57 percent jump in net profit in the June quarter.

The stock rallied 10.14 percent to Rs 14,652.30 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 11.08 percent to Rs 14,777.85.

On the NSE, it advanced 10.09 percent to Rs 14,650 apiece.

The company's market valuation also jumped from Rs 21,681.19 crore to Rs 2,33,383.19 crore on the BSE.

On Thursday, Bajaj Finserv reported a 57 percent jump in net profit at Rs 1,309 crore in the first quarter ended June, on healthy earnings by its subsidiary companies.

In the year-ago period, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 833 crore.

The company's consolidated total income during the April-June period of 2022-23 was up 14 percent to Rs 15,888 crore, Bajaj Finserv said in a regulatory filing.

