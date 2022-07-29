SK Innovation expects Q3 refining margins to stay modest
SK Innovation Co Ltd, owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, said on Friday it expected volatile market conditions, with third-quarter refining margins projected to stay modest.
That was due to prolonged structural supply shortages while an economic downturn could dampen demand, the company said in a statement.
Operating profit rose to 2.3 trillion won ($1.77 billion) in the second quarter ended June from 556 billion won a year earlier. ($1=1,297.6600 won)
