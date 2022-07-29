Celebrate Lipstick Day the Nykaa way! Buy 2 and get 1 free only on 28th & 29th July during the Nykaa Hot Pink Sale

Left Menu

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-07-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 10:43 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI/PNN): Have you ever shopped during Nykaa's Hot Pink Sale if there isn't at least one lipstick in your pink bag? But now, you'll probably want to add two, because World Lipstick Day happens to fall right in the middle of the sale this year, and Nykaa has just the deal you've been hoping for! Only on 28th and 29th July, Nykaa brings you an irresistible Buy 2 lipsticks and get 1 FREE deal.

Mix and match across multiple brands, formats, and textures to stock up. Pick between all-star hits from Lakme, L'Oreal Paris, Nykaa Cosmetics, Faces Canada, NYX Cosmetics, Colorbar and SUGAR or luxe brands such as Huda Beauty, Bobbi Brown, Smashbox, Estee Lauder and Clinique. Can someone ever have enough lipsticks? There is only one answer - NO. So, head to the Nykaa website and app to grab your favorites!

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce) was founded in 2012 by Indian entrepreneur Falguni Nayar with a vision of bringing inspiration and joy to people, everywhere, every single day. Derived from the Sanskrit word 'Nayaka', meaning one in the spotlight, Nykaa has emerged as one of India's leading lifestyle-focused consumer technologies platforms. Since its launch, Nykaa has expanded its product categories by introducing online platforms Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Superstore. Delivering a comprehensive Omnichannel eCommerce experience, Nykaa offers over 4,000 brands and over 3.1 million product SKUs through its website and mobile applications.

The Nykaa Guarantee ensures that products available at Nykaa are 100% authentic and sourced directly from the brand or authorized retailers. Through engaging and educational content, digital marketing, social media influence, robust CRM strategies, and the Nykaa Network community platform, Nykaa has built a loyal community of millions of beauty and fashion enthusiasts. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

