Asset manager Jupiter profit slumps as outflows accelerate

British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management reported a fall in its half-yearly profit on Friday, due to an increase in outflows as key global markets are buckling under rising geopolitical tensions and inflationary concerns. The company, whose net outflows increased to 3.6 billion pounds ($4.39 billion) for the six-month period ended June 30, saw a 67% plunge in its profit before tax to 18.8 million pounds.

Also Read: Golf-Woods makes horror start at British Open

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)