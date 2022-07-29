Left Menu

Asset manager Jupiter profit slumps as outflows accelerate

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 11:43 IST
Asset manager Jupiter profit slumps as outflows accelerate
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management reported a fall in its half-yearly profit on Friday, due to an increase in outflows as key global markets are buckling under rising geopolitical tensions and inflationary concerns. The company, whose net outflows increased to 3.6 billion pounds ($4.39 billion) for the six-month period ended June 30, saw a 67% plunge in its profit before tax to 18.8 million pounds.

Also Read: Golf-Woods makes horror start at British Open

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022