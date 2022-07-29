Left Menu

CSB Bank to enter credit card biz in this fiscal: MD & CEO Mondal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 18:48 IST
South India-based lender CSB Bank plans to enter into the credit card business in the current fiscal and will gradually add more products, a top official of the bank said.

The bank is working on the backend technology before entering this segment to avoid making any ''mistakes'' as retail business requires putting everything in place before pressing the ''accelerator'', Pralay Mondal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (Interim) said.

In a post earnings call with analysts for the quarter ended June 2022, Mondal said gold loan will be continuing to lead the portfolio growth for next 12 to 18 months as it continues to do well.

''However, when it comes to proportion, other products will start picking up. Launch of credit cards will happen very soon and gradually we will launch most of the other products.

''This year, product rollout will happen from a credit and product perspective,'' Mondal said.

After 2024, retail business is going to be the bank's primary growth momentum, he said.

''As a business mix, we expect by 2028-29 retail to be one of the largest components in our entire asset book,'' Mondal said.

Drawing a road-map for the next eight years, he said the bank will not move away from investing into the franchise to build a full-service bank and add more customers.

''You will see almost every year, at least for the next few years, we will be doubling our acquisition base of customers because our primary focus will shift to liability.'' ''This in turn will also help us in building our cross-sell on key retail asset businesses, SME etc and you will see that the core fee business ... will continue to grow in planned manner for the next two years, five years and eight years' kind of a scenario of going up to FY2030,'' Mondal said.

He said the bank is seeing a consistent growth over the next many years because it is building on retail.

''The gold loan growth is looking consistent. SME is also building up. Wholesale is also building up. Therefore, from that perspective, we are more assured of a consistent credit growth and in a rising interest rate scenario, we have to be more focused on a granular franchise,'' the official said.

CSB Bank has reported an 88 per cent growth in its net profit at Rs 115 crore for the first quarter of FY23 on the back of decline in bad loans.

