China Evergrande announces preliminary offshore debt restructuring proposal
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 29-07-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 19:36 IST
- Country:
- Hong Kong
China Evergrande Group said on Friday its long-awaited preliminary restructuring proposal for its offshore debt will cover U.S. dollar debts issued by the company and its other offshore debt.
