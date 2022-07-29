91 pc of donations received by regional political parties in 2020-21 went to 5 entities: ADR

About 91 per cent or Rs 113.791 crore of the total donations received by regional political parties in the country have gone to five entities, according to poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

A report prepared by the ADR focuses on the donations declared by the regional parties during the financial year 2020-21 to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The top five regional parties in terms of donations declared are the Janata Dal (United), the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The report said 91.38 per cent or Rs 113.791 crore of the total donations received by the regional parties have filled the coffers of these five parties.

While the JD(U), the DMK and the TRS have declared an increase in their donations, the AAP and the IUML have reported a decrease in the donations as compared to FY 2019-20.

The DMK, the TRS, the JD(U) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) saw the maximum percentage increase in their income from donations between FY 2019-20 and FY 2020-21.

Of the 54 regional parties covered in the report, only six submitted their donation reports to the ECI within the stipulated time period. Twenty-five other parties delayed their submission by three days to 164 days.

The total amount of donations declared by 27 regional parties, including both above and below Rs 20,000, was Rs 124.53 crore from 3,051 donations.

No donations were declared by the JMM, the NDPP, the DMDK and the RLTP for FY 2020-21.

In terms of the donations received, the JD(U) occupies the top spot with Rs 60.155 crore from 330 donations, followed by the DMK, which has received Rs 33.993 crore from 177 donations. The AAP declared receiving Rs 11.328 crore -- the third highest among the regional parties. The IUML and the TRS have declared donations of Rs 4.165 crore and Rs 4.15 crore respectively. RC

