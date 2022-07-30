An Insight at The Biggest Online Industries of 2022

The world's largest online industries, which are they and how do they continue the upward trend they've been able to withhold in some cases for the last decade?

E-Commerce

By the end of 2022, the e-commerce scene looks to reach new heights and break previous record highs. This could be pinpointed to the ever-growing number of users on mobile devices. After all, most of the e-commerce shopping is done through mobile devices, in fact, it's recorded that there are around 5.03 billion mobile internet users around the globe.

To be fair, mobile shopping has made it convenient, comfortable, and accessible. Not to mention we are bombarded with advertisements when using our mobile devices and many social media or apps, all of which have definitely increased the number of users who actually shop online.

Shopping online can become quite addicting, it's easy, exciting, and super fun to open up the packages once they arrive. Today shopping can be done straight out of the social media most of us use on a daily basis.

Online Casinos & Live Casinos

Today online casinos have improved in a number of ways, animations and graphics, game options, smoothness, and UI have all come a long way. Today online casinos have come so far that gamers looking for a more authentic experience can enjoy live dealers at a live casino with real-time integration. Live casinos offer gamers a realistic casino feel, many also prefer having live dealer deal cards over a randomly generated number system used in many online casino games.

Social Media

How can we not mention social media when it's one of the driving factors pushing the growth in the eCommerce scene? Social media have taken over our lives, as much as they keep us "connected" they also keep our real-life relationships rather disconnected. Social media platforms are constantly increasing ways of keeping us glued to our mobile screens and constantly looking at adverts.

Entertainment

Of course, no online industry would be complete without mentioning the entertainment industry which today is very stream-based. Today some of our favorite and anticipated series such as Sex Education Season 4 are all streamed online.

Today even most of the music heard is done through streaming apps like Spotify and Apple music. Even gaming has been taken by the streaming world. Today on several devices you can purchase a pass and enjoy 1000 games on a monthly subscription through the use of streaming.

Advertising

It is anticipated that the advertising sector would also profit from the growth of social media platforms and e-commerce websites. The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) estimates that the amount of money spent on online advertisements all over the world has recently hit a new all-time high and will continue to increase in the years to come.

According to Shareaholic, this expansion is being propelled by mobile devices, which now account for around 60 percent of the total amount of time spent consuming digital media. The Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) estimates that marketers spent $72 billion on mobile advertisements in 2016, and that figure is expected to increase by 20 percent per year through 2020.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)