MP: Elderly couple killed, son injured after car overturns to save cow in Chhatarpur

An elderly couple was killed and their son critically injured after their car overturned while trying to avoid hitting a cow on Jhansi-Khajuraho road in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place near Bilhari village, some 22 km from the district headquarters, late on Friday night, inspector Sanjay Vedia of Naugaon police station. The victims were travelling to their home in Chhatarpur from Jhansi at the time of the incident, he said. In a bid to avoid hitting a cow, Ankur Agarwal (27), who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid and overturn, he said.

Shayam Lal Agrawal (70) and his wife Manju (60) died on the spot, while Ankur sustained grievous injuries, the official said.

The police rushed to the spot and extricated the deceased from the car and rushed the injured man to a nearby health centre, from where he was referred to the district hospital, he added.

