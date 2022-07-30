Left Menu

MP: Elderly couple killed, son injured after car overturns to save cow in Chhatarpur

An elderly couple was killed and their son critically injured after their car overturned while trying to avoid hitting a cow on Jhansi-Khajuraho road in Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, police said on Saturday.The accident took place near Bilhari village, some 22 km from the district headquarters, late on Friday night, inspector Sanjay Vedia of Naugaon police station.

PTI | Chhatarpur | Updated: 30-07-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 15:33 IST
MP: Elderly couple killed, son injured after car overturns to save cow in Chhatarpur
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly couple was killed and their son critically injured after their car overturned while trying to avoid hitting a cow on Jhansi-Khajuraho road in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place near Bilhari village, some 22 km from the district headquarters, late on Friday night, inspector Sanjay Vedia of Naugaon police station. The victims were travelling to their home in Chhatarpur from Jhansi at the time of the incident, he said. In a bid to avoid hitting a cow, Ankur Agarwal (27), who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid and overturn, he said.

Shayam Lal Agrawal (70) and his wife Manju (60) died on the spot, while Ankur sustained grievous injuries, the official said.

The police rushed to the spot and extricated the deceased from the car and rushed the injured man to a nearby health centre, from where he was referred to the district hospital, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022