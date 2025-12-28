Chhattisgarh's New Police Camp: A Strategic Move Against Naxal Forces

In a significant move to address security concerns and propel development, a new police camp has been established in Chhattisgarh's Naxalite-affected Bijapur district, as confirmed by officials on Sunday.

Known as the 'Surakhsa evam Jan Suvidha Camp,' the site was set up on Friday in Dodimarka village, located within the area covered by the Farsegarh police station. The camp is intended to serve as a forward operating base for the 7th battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), indicating a strategic intent to combat Maoist influence actively.

The move demonstrates a robust response to ongoing Maoist activities in the region. Despite formidable challenges posed by harsh terrain and geographical conditions, the joint efforts of the District Reserve Guard, CAF, and district police have resulted in successful implementation. This development will not only enhance security but also support the state's development agenda, connecting remote villages to essential infrastructure and services and improving the residents' quality of life.

