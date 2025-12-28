Left Menu

Security Tightened for West Bengal's Electoral Chief Amid Political Tensions

The Centre has provided Y-plus category security to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, following potential threats linked to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. This measure comes amid accusations from the Trinamool Congress that the electoral revision unfairly favors the BJP.

Updated: 28-12-2025 14:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has enhanced security for West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, granting him a Y-plus category cover from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) due to potential threats emerging from the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

A team of 11-12 armed CISF personnel has been assigned to ensure the safety of Agarwal and his residence. This development follows central agency alerts indicating possible threats to the officer's security amid the contentious revision process.

Political tensions are escalating as the ruling Trinamool Congress accuses the Election Commission of voter suppression. The party claims the SIR exercise aims to purge legitimate voters to benefit the BJP in the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, having submitted a memorandum to Agarwal to address their concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

