Unyielding Ideals: Congress Celebrates 140 Years

On its 140th Foundation Day, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge declared the party as an enduring ideology, emphasizing its historical role in India's democracy and commitment to secularism and justice. He asserted Congress's focus on unity over division, contrasting it with the ruling BJP's approach to religion in politics.

During the 140th Foundation Day of the Congress, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized that the Congress remains a potent ideology, stating that ideologies never die. He addressed party leaders and supporters at the Indira Bhawan headquarters, underscoring India's evolution into the world's largest democracy due to former Congress leaders.

Kharge countered claims that the Congress has lost its influence, asserting that despite waning power, the party's dedication to the Constitution, secularism, and the rights of the underprivileged remains steadfast. He highlighted Congress's refusal to exploit religion for electoral benefits, unlike the ruling BJP, which he accused of politicizing faith.

Emphasizing Congress's historical achievements, Kharge recalled significant milestones, including Mahatma Gandhi's presidency and the adoption of the Constitution. He highlighted the role of Congress in fostering democracy in a landscape where many nations have faltered, cementing its unwavering commitment to the welfare and inclusive growth of the Indian populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

