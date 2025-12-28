Rahul Gandhi: Congress as India's Voice and Protector of Values

On the occasion of the 140th Foundation Day, Rahul Gandhi asserted that Congress is more than just a political party. According to him, it embodies the voice of India's soul, standing in solidarity with the nation's most vulnerable citizens.

Gandhi participated in the Foundation Day celebrations held at the Indira Bhawan party headquarters. In a message on the platform X, he declared the party's renewed commitment to fighting for truth, courage, and the protection of the Constitution from hate, injustice, and authoritarianism.

He extended heartfelt greetings to Congress members and paid tribute to the party's historical legacy that achieved India's independence. He emphasized the foundations of democracy, secularism, social justice, and equality that were laid by the Congress over the decades.

