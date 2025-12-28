Left Menu

Honoring a Hero: Celebrating 100 Years of Parvati Giri's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced birth centenary celebrations for freedom fighter Parvati Giri in January 2026. Hailing from Odisha, Giri participated in the Quit India Movement at age 16 and later devoted her life to social reform and tribal welfare, earning the title of 'Mother Teresa of Western Odisha.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-12-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 14:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced upcoming centenary celebrations for the revered freedom fighter Parvati Giri, set to take place next January. Modi paid tribute to Giri during his 'Mann Ki Baat' program, highlighting her contributions to India's independence and her dedication to social reform in Odisha.

Known as the 'Mother Teresa of Western Odisha,' Giri was a pivotal figure in the Quit India Movement at just 16. Despite her early imprisonment for anti-colonial activities, she dedicated her post-Independence years to social service and tribal welfare, establishing several orphanages along the way.

Modi emphasized the importance of remembering unsung heroes like Giri, urging the nation to preserve and pass down these stories to future generations. The government has made efforts to honor such figures with special websites showcasing their achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

