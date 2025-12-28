Honoring a Hero: Celebrating 100 Years of Parvati Giri's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced upcoming centenary celebrations for the revered freedom fighter Parvati Giri, set to take place next January. Modi paid tribute to Giri during his 'Mann Ki Baat' program, highlighting her contributions to India's independence and her dedication to social reform in Odisha.

Known as the 'Mother Teresa of Western Odisha,' Giri was a pivotal figure in the Quit India Movement at just 16. Despite her early imprisonment for anti-colonial activities, she dedicated her post-Independence years to social service and tribal welfare, establishing several orphanages along the way.

Modi emphasized the importance of remembering unsung heroes like Giri, urging the nation to preserve and pass down these stories to future generations. The government has made efforts to honor such figures with special websites showcasing their achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)