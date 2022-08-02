Marathon Petroleum profit soars on strong fuel demand
U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum reported a jump in quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, riding on a surge in demand for fuel and refined products amid tight supplies. Easing COVID-19 curbs and a travel boom have helped fuel demand near pre-pandemic levels this year, while Western sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine invasion have tightened an already-supplied market.
Easing COVID-19 curbs and a travel boom have helped fuel demand near pre-pandemic levels this year, while Western sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine invasion have tightened an already-supplied market. Refining capacity has especially been low because several less profitable operations were forced to close in the past two years due to the COVID-driven demand drop and a shift towards the production of cleaner fuels.
Marathon's refining and marketing margins rose to $37.54 per barrel in the second quarter that ended June 30, from $12.45 per barrel year earlier. Adjusted income was $5.69 billion, or $10.61 per share, compared with $437 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier. The year-ago quarter had benefited from a $11.68 billion gain on the sale of the Speedway unit.
