Thermax net profit rises 39 pc in June quarter

Thermax Ltd on Tuesday posted a 39 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 58.95 crore in the quarter ended June on account of rise in income.The consolidated net profit of the company in the year-ago period was at Rs 42.40 crore, according to a regulatory filing.Pune-based Thermax, an energy and environment solutions provider, has manufacturing facilities in India, China, Europe and Southeast Asia.The companys total income rose to Rs 1,675.02 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Thermax Ltd on Tuesday posted a 39 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 58.95 crore in the quarter ended June on account of rise in income.

The consolidated net profit of the company in the year-ago period was at Rs 42.40 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Pune-based Thermax, an energy and environment solutions provider, has manufacturing facilities in India, China, Europe and Southeast Asia.

The company's total income rose to Rs 1,675.02 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal. It was at Rs 1,077.75 crore in the same period last year.

The expenses stood at Rs 1,593.57 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 1,021.49 crore in the preceding fiscal.

''The performance was driven by strong order inflow from diverse sectors, including refineries, steel, power, and chemicals.

''In addition, Thermax witnessed an upward trend in demand from sugar/distilleries and paper and pulp industries for green offerings. Order booking for the quarter was at Rs 2,310 crore,'' it said in a separate statement.

During the June quarter, Thermax concluded a major order of Rs 522 crore for utility boilers and associated systems for a petrochemical complex in Rajasthan.

