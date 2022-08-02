Britain reimposes sanctions on two former Rosneft board members

The British government said on Tuesday it had reimposed sanctions on two former board members of oil company Rosneft: Didier Casimiro and Zeljko Runje.

The British sanction list said both were now subject to an asset freeze for "obtaining a benefit from or supporting the government of Russia by working as a manager of a government of Russia-affiliated entity". The two had been included in an initial wave of sanctions announced in March under rules that allowed Britain to copy sanctions imposed by allies, but they were delisted in July.

The reason for the July delisting was not published and the government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)