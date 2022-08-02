Left Menu

Egypt's pound currency trades at 19.01 pounds to the dollar - Refinitiv data

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 20:44 IST
The Egyptian pound was trading between 19.01-19.07 pounds to the U.S. dollar on Tuesday afternoon, Refinitiv data showed.

Earlier this year, Egypt allowed its currency to depreciate from 15.7 pounds to the dollar, the rate at which it had traded since November 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

