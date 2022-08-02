Egypt's pound currency trades at 19.01 pounds to the dollar - Refinitiv data
The Egyptian pound was trading between 19.01-19.07 pounds to the U.S. dollar on Tuesday afternoon, Refinitiv data showed.
Earlier this year, Egypt allowed its currency to depreciate from 15.7 pounds to the dollar, the rate at which it had traded since November 2020.
