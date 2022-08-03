Taiwan says its military has increased alertness level, citizens should feel reassured
Taiwan's cabinet on Wednesday said the military has increased its alertness level and authorities will make plans to ensure safety and stability around the island nation, after China announced a series of military exercises in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Taipei.
Taiwan's cabinet also said its citizens should feel reassured and that a national stabilisation fund for the stock market will closely watch the situation and react in a timely manner.
