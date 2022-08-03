Left Menu

Paradeep Phosphates' Q1 revenue up 85%

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-08-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 19:18 IST
Paradeep Phosphates' Q1 revenue up 85%

Paradeep Phosphates has declared an income of Rs 2,435 crore from operations for the first quarter of 2022-2023 fiscal, up by 85 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation was Rs 167 crore, an increase of 56 per cent as compared to Rs 107 crore during the same quarter of the last financial year, according to a release by the Bhubaneswar-headquartered firm on Wednesday.

The profit after tax rose to Rs 63 crore, rising by 5 per cent as compared to Rs 60 crore during the same period in the last financial year.

The total fertiliser produced was 283,624 tonnes as against 227,785 tonnes in Q1 of the 2021-22 fiscal, when the revenue from operations was Rs 1,316 crore.

Managing director S Krishnan said the performance in the June quarter was impacted due to the various acquisition-related costs, such as stamp duty and the start-up costs of the urea-ammonia operations.

''During the first quarter, we have added significant capacities through organic as well as inorganic routes,'' Krishnan added.

Paradeep Phosphates is one of India's largest private sector phosphatic players, having a customer base of approximately 8.1 million farmers across 17 states.

It has a total capacity of close to 2.85 MT, out of which 0.4 MT is urea and the rest is phosphates. The company has two large manufacturing facilities - one in Paradeep in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district and another at Zuarinagar, Goa.

In May, Paradeep Phosphates successfully completed the Rs 1500-crore initial public offering and used part of the proceeds to complete the acquisition of the 1.2-million-tonne (MT) fertiliser plant at Goa. PTI HMB RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022