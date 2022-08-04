Left Menu

Cathay Pacific avoiding designated airspace zones around Taiwan

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 04-08-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 17:33 IST
Cathay Pacific avoiding designated airspace zones around Taiwan
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said on Thursday its flights are currently not flying through designated airspace zones around Taiwan.

"This may potentially lead to more flying time for some flights and we appreciate our customers' understanding," the airline said in an email response to Reuters, adding that it is monitoring developments very closely.

China launched unprecedented live-fire military drills in six areas that ring Taiwan on Thursday, a day after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island which Beijing regards as its sovereign territory.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

