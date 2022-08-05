REC Q1 net rises 8 pc to Rs 2,454 cr

State-owned REC Ltd has posted an 8 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,454.16 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on the back of reduced expenses.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 2,268.66 crore during the April-June quarter of financial year 2021-22, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Its total income, however, fell to Rs 9,506.06 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 9,555.45 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses of the company also got reduced to Rs 6,556.09 crore in the first quarter of this financial year, from Rs 6,769.62 crore a year ago.

In a separate statement, REC said its loan book has increased to Rs 3.88 lakh crore as on June 30, 2022.

REC Ltd, under the Power Ministry, is a non-banking financial company (NBFC), focusing on power sector financing and development across India.

It provides financial assistance to state electricity boards, state governments, central/state power utilities, independent power producers, rural electric cooperatives, and private sector utilities.

